Before Khloe Kardashion, Lamar Odom Had a Years-Long Relationship With His High School Sweetheart

Former NBA star Lamar Odom is a master at making headlines and his latest run on reality TV is a testament to this fact. In February 2022, Lamar joined the cast of Celebrity Big Brother alongside Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges.

As Season 3 continues on, eliminations are becoming as emotional as they are unpredictable. Amid the chaos, several friendships have forged among the celebrities, and we can certainly count on the Big Brother cameras to capture the most intimate moments on tape.

In the Feb. 7 episode of Celebrity Big Brother, Lamar got candid with his castmates about the death of his infant son. But who did he have a baby with? Here’s everything we know about Lamar Odom’s baby mama.