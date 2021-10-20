Fashion Designer and Reality Star Angel Brinks Is Expecting a Child With Her New Beau

Fashion Designer and Reality Star Angel Brinks Is Expecting a Child With Her New BeauBy Tatayana Yomary
Oct. 20 2021, Published 2:51 p.m. ET
Folks who enjoy learning about the lifestyles of NBA stars and their families are likely fond of VH1’s franchise Basketball Wives. With 14 seasons under its belt, the series has followed the lives of various female entrepreneurs and businesswomen making waves in the industry. And fashion designer Angel Brinks is considered a fan favorite.
She appeared on Basketball Wives LA Season 4 and 5 and will also return for Season 10. Angel's down-to-earth personality, talent, and sweet nature won over audiences. Not to mention, a tragic loss that her family endured also made Angel relatable to viewers. Now that the fashion designer currently has a bun in the oven, fans are interested in her dating life. So, who is Angel dating? Here’s what we know.
Angel Brinks is dating ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ star RoccStar, and they’re expecting a child together.
Oh, baby! On Oct. 19, 2021, Angel took to Instagram to celebrate her birthday and share that she’s expecting a new child in a post showing off her baby bump.
“It’s my birthday. So thankful for family, love, success … and speaking of birth, it’s almost time! More surprises on the way,” she wrote along with party emojis.
Fans and fellow celebrities have flocked to her Instagram page to share their congratulations under her post.
“Happy birthday Brinksy. And congratulations! You deserve all the blessings,” Basketball Wives alum Tami Roman commented.
“The secret is finally out. Happy birthday beautiful,” Basketball Wives star Brandi Maxiell commented.
Not to mention, Angel’s boyfriend and father of her unborn child, LHHH star RoccStar — born Leon Youngblood Jr. — also showed support in the comment section and with a post on his Instagram page.
“Since it’s @angelbrinks birthday and celebration time! We might as well celebrate some more!! Baby on the way!" he captioned a photo of them both cradling her baby bump.
Per TheJasmineBRAND, Angel and RoccStar first started dating in late 2020. Since then, the outlet shares that they’ve made very few public appearances together. However, it appears that they may be in it for the long haul. The pair reportedly share a business, Roccstar’s Angels Trucking, LLC, located in North Hills, Calif.
Angel Brinks has two children — a son with her ex-husband and a daughter from a previous relationship.
As Angel is awaiting the arrival of her unborn child, this is not her first rodeo in the motherhood department. The 39-year-old has two children — a daughter and a son name Azari and Amani.
Angel shares Azari with her ex-husband, who unfortunately died by suicide while she was nine months pregnant with her son, per HollywoodMask. Although Angel never revealed her ex-husband’s identity, her tragic loss was discussed on Basketball Wives. Azari has also been vocal about grieving his father's absence.
As for Amani, Angel shares her with NBA player Tyreke Evans. They endured an on-again-off-again relationship, and the pair eventually cut ties with each other.
While Angel has been through a lot in her past relationships, it’s heartwarming to see that she has finally found someone to stand by her side. We would like to congratulate Angel and RoccStar on their relationship and bundle of joy.