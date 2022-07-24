Tom Aspinall Suffers Horrific Injury During UFC Fight Against Curtis Blaydes
Salford-born UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall suffered a freak injury seconds into his fight against Curtis Blaydes, the mixed martial artist who currently ranks #4 in the UFC heavyweight ranking. Tom hurt his right leg while delivering a kick to Curtis's thigh during the main event of the Ultimate Fighting Championship held on July 23, 2022, at the O2 Arena in London. What happened?
Tom Aspinall suffered a devastating leg injury during his fight against Curtis Blaydes.
As the live broadcast shows, the face-off hardly began when Tom fell on the floor. He delivered a few kicks before hurting his knee. A medical team was swiftly called in, and they carried out an evaluation. As Dr. David Abbasi, a Florida-based orthopedic surgeon and YouTuber, told Sportskeeda, Tom may have suffered a patellar tendon or a quad tendon rupture. An MCL tear is also on the tables.
Tom took it to Instagram on Sunday, July 24, 2022, to thank fans for their concerns and elaborate further on what went down during the main event of the Ultimate Fighting Championship at the O2 Arena.
"Last night wasn't my night. My training camp in the buildup to the fight has been brilliant. Sometimes these things happen. Now is the time to recover, rebuild, and come back stronger!" he wrote.
"Wanted to say a huge thank you to the UFC, the doctors, and paramedics that looked after me," Tom added. "But, also to the fans! For all the messages you’ve sent and the support you’ve given me, in the buildup to the fight and after the freak injury. You're all amazing!"
"Want to thank Curtis for being a true gentleman, it didn’t work out how we both wanted, but to come and see me after for a beer makes you a legend in my eyes," Tom added. "Finally, my team and my family. We all know this is elite sport, we live to fight another day!"
Curtis paid a visit to Tom shortly after the fight concluded. Unfortunately, Tom is yet to speak on the diagnosis he has received after the kick-gone-horribly-wrong.