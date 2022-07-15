Mikey D Is From 'FBoy Island' –– What's His Job and Who's His Girlfriend?

In an episode of FBoy Island, it was revealed that Mikey D indeed has a girlfriend. He mentioned that he loved her very much and that she was waiting for him back home. Now that he’s no longer filming new episodes of FBoy Island, fans are curious to know who his girlfriend is.

Based on what’s posted on his Instagram, there are no signs of a special someone in his life. It’s possible he simply wants to keep his relationship as private as possible with his newfound reality TV fame.