Mikey D Is From 'FBoy Island' –– What's His Job and Who's His Girlfriend?
With so many different dating reality shows to sift through, it’s hard to narrow down which one is actually worth watching. FBoy Island is one of the most talked about options thanks to its cringe-worthy premise. The show focuses on three young women who are trying to settle down with a partner who will take them seriously.
Out of 24 men on the island, they have to decipher which of those men are actually “nice guys" and which prefer living “FBoy” lifestyles. Self-proclaimed FBoys on the show prefer "hit it and quit it" scenarios over true love. Mikey D is one of the more popular cast members from Season 2. What’s his job? Does he have a girlfriend?
Michael Dakessian, aka Mikey D, is from ‘FBoy Island.’ What’s his job?
Believe it or not, Mikey D is a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-jitsu! According to The Cinemaholic, he maintains a fit and healthy lifestyle through his martial arts experience. He's even provided his own lessons. A quick scroll through Mikey D’s Instagram reveals just how seriously he takes his health, nutrition, and fitness. He likely wouldn’t have so many shirtless pictures posted if that wasn’t the case.
On June 9, 2022, he posted a reel on Instagram showing just how much he’s physically changed since childhood. The first two pictures in the video show off his body as a child. Then it immediately cuts to his present day muscles and bulk (not to mention his blond hair)! Unsurprisingly, Mikey D has also participated in MMA fights in the past.
Who is Mikey D’s girlfriend?
In an episode of FBoy Island, it was revealed that Mikey D indeed has a girlfriend. He mentioned that he loved her very much and that she was waiting for him back home. Now that he’s no longer filming new episodes of FBoy Island, fans are curious to know who his girlfriend is.
Based on what’s posted on his Instagram, there are no signs of a special someone in his life. It’s possible he simply wants to keep his relationship as private as possible with his newfound reality TV fame.
As of now, Mikey D has over 19,200 followers on Instagram. Once more people watch episodes of FBoy Island and get to know his personality, it’s possible his follower count will rise much higher. On TikTok, he has more than 317,000 followers keeping up with him. There are no signs of his girlfriend there either though.
Instead, he posts videos focused on gym visits, time with his friends, and silly voiceovers. In one of his TikTok videos, he teams up with a couple of guys who also starred on FBoy Island with him for a funny video where they simply make fun of themselves for participating in such a show.
You can watch new episode of FBoy Island every Thursday on HBO Max.