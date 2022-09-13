Everyone Knows NFL Players Make a Lot of Money, But What About the Practice Squad?

The new NFL season started with the returning Superbowl Champions, The Los Angeles Rams, being crushed 31-10 by the Buffalo Bills. Maybe they were taking it easy in practice during the offseason after coming off a great year? They definitely won't have easy practices this week.

Jokes aside, nothing contributes more to a team's success than the quality of their practice. We tend to focus on the big-name players, but the practice squad is vital. So, how much do NFL practice squad players make?