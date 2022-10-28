TikTok Users Are Convinced Barney the Dinosaur Was Actually Murdered Thanks to a New Trend

It's been a minute since Barney was on the air. The children's television series, which promoted messages of love, sharing, and friendship, aired from 1992 to 2010.

But thanks to Peacock's latest documentary I Love You, You Hate Me, Barney has come back into the spotlight. The title introduces us to the Texas mom behind Barney's inception, Sheryl Leach, and takes us through the rise and fall of the Barney franchise.