Who Gave This Woman a Microphone? Let's Breakdown This Viral Cringe Wedding Speech From TikTok

Shannon then says to the groom, "You're a part of the family, I swear to God. Like, I'm not going to be racist, you guys, I'm just sayin'." Which doesn't even make sense. You can hear someone in the audience even say, "Oh my gosh."

She then continues and makes it almost a comedy bit, snapping her fingers and jokingly saying, "I'm gonna be racist, OK" and laughing. Shannon continues on, commenting about how people will talk about the newlyweds being an interracial couple but how she loves that they're "outstepping the stereotype."

She then tells the audience how she "loves Black people." One person attending proved that not all heroes wear capes when they started clapping, putting us all out of our misery.