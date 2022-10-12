‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ Review: Darkness Behind Barney the Dinosaur

Within the final half hour of the two-part documentary, we get a peek into what happened to some of the Barney children after their time on the show. A few of them fell into drugs, alcohol, and crime to distance themselves from a reputation as “the Barney kid,” as the documentary implies.

And although the documentary barely goes 15 minutes without reminding us that some *mysterious dark thing* happened to Patrick, Sheryl Leach’s son, the documentary feels torn in exploring two types of darkness in relation to Barney: society’s Barney hatred and the harm Barney caused those who were part of his creation.