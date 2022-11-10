The "Call a Crackhead" Trend May Be the Best Thing to Ever Happen to TikTok

One wouldn't think that a Republican U.S. Senator would become one of the funniest trends to ever hit TikTok, but that's exactly what happened when a political ad put out by U.S. Senator for Louisiana John Kennedy was posted on the app.

In the ad in question, Senator Kennedy says, "If you hate cops, just because they're cops, the next time you get in trouble, call a crackhead."

We are not kidding. That is exactly what he said.