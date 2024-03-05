Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Nara Smith and Her Mormon Model Husband Got Married After Six Months of Dating Nara Smith calls her husband, model Lucky Blue Smith her "best friend" and has said he "stole my heart" By Elizabeth Randolph Mar. 5 2024, Published 5:11 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

During my typical social media scroll routine, I often stumble upon influencers who somehow manage to make their content creation skills look seamless. However, I know from experience it’s anything but. Nara Smith is one of the latest people on TikTok and Instagram to have me watch their work in amazement. Nara, who has 3 million TikTok followers (and counting), has become one of the app’s most controversial creators for something many wouldn’t predict.

The model, wife, and mother are unlike many “momfluencers” in that she posts cooking and “What I Eat in a Day” videos and moments with her family in between well-lit ads from brands she works with. However, Nara’s passion for cooking much of the food for her and her family from scratch and her seemingly perfect approach to living life have some of her viewers up in arms.

What’s more, Nara has made headlines due to her and her husband’s faith. Here’s what to know about Nara’s husband and their family.



Who is Nara Smith’s husband?

Nara’s TikTok account blew up after a video of her sharing her late-night snack went viral. In the October 2023 video, Nara shared her latest obsession: cold apples sprinkled with cinnamon. The TikTok’s attention came from many who were in awe of Nara seemingly trying the well-known snack for the first time.

While Nara, born in Germany as Nara Pellman, gained extra attention for her apple video, many of her followers stayed for the rest of her content, which involves intimate moments with her husband, Lucky Blue Smith. Lucky, signed to IMG Models with Nara, is best known for being Tumblr’s “it boy” as a teen. He has graced the runways of fashion’s elite, including Dolce & Gabbana, and fronted fashion campaigns for Tom Ford and Calvin Klein.

The Utah native also grew up Mormon and was once in a band with his three sisters called The Atomics. Nara and Lucky went official with their relationship on Instagram in November 2019. The following February, People reported they got married in a “romantic beachfront ceremony” where Nara wore a white satin dress, and Lucky wore a blue suit.

“The boy who stole my heart… I married my best friend today,” Nara wrote under a photo from the wedding.

Nara and her husband have two kids and announced in 2024 that another was coming.

Nara and Lucky’s union resulted in the photogenic couple expanding their family (shout out to them for not hoarding those genes!) In October 2020, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Rumble Honey, followed by their son, Slim Easy, born in January 2022.

In December 2023, Nara revealed she was five months pregnant with their third child. The video showed her being nervous to tell her husband about the new addition. The upcoming baby will be Lucky’s fourth, as he shares a daughter, Gravity, with his ex, model Stormi Bree.

On her TikTok account, Nara updates her fans on her pregnancy journey. In another December 2023 video, she shared some of her favorite baby names, which included “Pepper and Dawn” for girls with middle names “Cherry” or “Bubbles” and “Frosty, Silver, and Zen” for boys. However, she confirmed none would be her and Lucky’s new baby’s name.

Nara Smith’s religion and “tradwife” lifestyle caused controversy on TikTok.

Since Nara began sharing her life at home as a wife and 22-year-old mom, not everyone watching her videos has responded to them positively. Many of the influencer’s critics have accused her of glorifying a image through her passions for homemade cooking and dressing up.

The tradwife, short for “traditional wife” aesthetic, includes many modern-day wives glamorizing 1950s gender roles and values and “packaging it in a modern way that encourages women to embrace fundamentalist values,” per The Independent. Although there are several successful tradwife influencers, Nara’s backlash is seemingly more severe, and some online users think the additional heat is due to her being a woman of color.

Nara and Lucky’s religion as Mormon has also come up from her video’s commenters. Many have accused Nara of using her platforms to “spread Mormon propaganda.”

Nara said she’s still “figuring out my own faith.”

In a March 2024 TikTok, Nara addressed the negative comments she receives about being Mormon and labeled as a tradwife. For the tradwife piece, she said she’s always been passionate about cooking and opted to be a young mom because, “growing up, my dad would always tell us that he regrets having kids later in life.” Nara also denied wanting to spread Mormon propaganda, clarifying that she is navigating her religious beliefs herself and isn’t preaching to anyone else.