Make-up Influencer Ashley Elliot's Vague Posts About Marriage Have Fans Asking About Her Husband What happened with Ashley Elliot's husband? The make-up influencer has made some odd posts about marriage and fans have started to notice patterns. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Aug. 25 2023, Published 12:11 p.m. ET

When someone becomes an influencer or an online celebrity, it can become difficult to maintain your privacy. The internet can be a thin veil for folks who post about their lives and offer peeks into their personal space, and depending on the kind of content that you share, it can be difficult to maintain a sense of anonymity. Anyone who wants to become an influencer should bear that in mind, especially if they have loved ones who may not feel the same way. Just ask Ashley Elliot.

In case you haven't heard of her, Ashley Elliot is a popular make-up influencer who has amassed a massive following since arriving on the internet in 2019. She typically shares tips and tutorials on hair care, make-up, and has even launched her own brand of hair gel called Combat Gel. As of this writing, her YouTube channel has over 2 million subscribers and her TikTok has a staggering 14.5 million followers. However, recent developments have had fans wondering about Ashley Elliot's husband.

What happened with Ashley Elliot's husband? Here's what we know.

Folks have been worried about Ashley ever since she vague-posted about marriage on Aug. 24. In a short TikTok, she expressed her general fear of getting married to a hard-working man who makes great money and supposedly wants to take care of you to the point where you don't work yourself. She goes on to hypothesize the idea of that husband leaving her for someone younger down the line, essentially abandoning her without any way to make it on her own.

Immediately, folks started to connect this to her actual husband. They were left wondering if Ashley had been going through this exact scenario herself. She subsequently posted a follow-up to try and allay people's fears, suggesting that this was purely a hypothetical scenario and that she was not going through that with her own husband. Despite this, people also noticed two auspicious events that coincide with this marriage scare.

For starters, fans noticed that she is no longer wearing her wedding ring. Secondly, all of the videos on the socials that featured her husband have been removed. People have been drawing their own conclusions, but Ashley posted one more video to address these incidents. She explained that the two of them have had different stances when it came to being on the internet. "I've always loved being on social media and he did not," she stated."