We Just Found Out Who the "Sprinkle Sprinkle" Lady Is Married to — Meet Her Mystery Man

Source: YouTube/@SheRaSeven1

A wise man named Jay Z once prophesied: “Ladies is pimps, too.” And we see this manifestation at work in one internet-famous dating coach named SheRa Seven. You can say what you want about SheRa – but our good sis has had the internet in a chokehold, OK? Affectionately known as the “Sprinkle Sprinkle” lady on TikTok, SheRa has made it her life’s work to put the girlies on game.

She first rose to popularity on YouTube with videos about the law of attraction, why men cheat, hypergamy, and my personal fave — “The Power of the P”. Since then, she’s taken social media by storm and everyone’s dying to know more about her. Sadly for those inquiring minds, she keeps her private life under wraps. However, she has given social media a glimpse at her husband here and there. So, who is the mystery man who put a ring on SheRa's finger? Read on to find out …

Who is SheRa Seven married to? Meet the “Sprinkle Sprinkle” lady’s husband!

Relationship advice is best when it comes from someone who’s actually in a relationship. That’s why critics haven’t always been receptive to SheRa’s words of wisdom. But the YouTuber has made it clear that she’s speaking from experience.

SheRa is married to a man named James Scott. Per his LinkedIn, James graduated from the University of Maryland’s Business School in 1980. Now, he works as an SQL Developer and Integration Specialist for a tech company. SheRa said that her husband was several years older than her when they first met. She previously opened up about the fateful encounter during a livestream.

How did SheRa Seven meet her husband? Details …

SheRa and James were at a bar when they struck up a conversation. According to SheRa, James wasn’t even on her radar. “I was sitting there sipping on whatever I was drinking,” she says in the clip. “And my husband walks over to me, you know, and by this time I'm sick and tired of guys not being able to meet my standards, I'm just gonna be rude. Okay?”

She continued: “First of all, I didn't want to talk to him because he wasn't my type at all. He was not my type. Ladies, that's why I say don't get hung up on looks because that could be your husband.”

From the moment James sat down, he was on a shot clock … literally. She said he had two minutes to buy her a drink before she was over it. Lo and behold, he did exactly that. Still, the deal wasn’t sealed.