A Closer Look at Stormi Bree's Dating History: From Lucky Blue to Joe Jonas Stormi Bree's dating history includes a past relationship with model Lucky Blue Smith and recent rumors linking her romantically to Joe Jonas. By Alizabeth Swain Mar. 4 2024, Published 4:17 p.m. ET

Multifaceted American talent Stormi Bree, known for her endeavors in singing, acting, and modeling, has found herself at the heart of the entertainment news cycle not just for her professional achievements but also for her intriguing personal life.

Despite her very public work, Stormi's love life is a lot more private. If you've wanted to know what Stormi Bree's dating history looks like, we've got it right here for you!

Who is Stormi Bree?

Stormi Bree Henley, better known as Stormi Bree, is a multifaceted American talent whose journey into the spotlight began with her significant win at the Miss Teen USA pageant in 2009. Born on December 6, 1990 in Crossville, Tenn., Stormi's early recognition came from her beauty pageant success, which paved the way for a diverse career in entertainment, encompassing roles as a singer, actress, and model.

Her achievements in these areas have solidified her status as a member of several distinguished lists, including American women singers, Miss Teen USA winners, and American beauty pageant winners.

Beyond her beauty queen title, Stormi Bree is recognized for her talents as a singer, actress, and model. Her musical pursuits include both solo projects and performances with her band, U.G.L.Y., which stands for Underneath Greatness Lies You. The band's unique blend of music showcases Stormi's versatility and creativity as an artist.

The secretive relationship between Stormi Bree and Lucky Blue Smith.

The relationship between Stormi Bree and Lucky Blue Smith, both prominent figures in the modeling world, has been a subject of fascination and speculation among fans and followers. Despite their seemingly blissful union, the couple maintained a level of secrecy about their personal lives, choosing to share selective glimpses into their relationship and family life through social media.

Their relationship became public knowledge around 2016, and it was soon followed by the announcement that they were expecting a child. In July 2017, they welcomed their daughter, Gravity Blue Smith, into the world. Becoming parents didn't down Lucky and Stormi’s creative endeavors. Lucky's signing with IMG Models and foray into acting, along with Stormi’s jewelry line, Lesk, show that they’re still were very much committed to expanding their careers.

However, in February 2020, Stormi and Lucky parted ways. Despite the breakup, both Lucky Blue Smith and Stormi Bree have shown maturity and commitment to co-parenting their daughter. According to Daily Mail, they have been spotted together in settings such as a beach day in Malibu, appearing as a united front for the sake of Gravity.

The newest rumors about Joe Jonas and Stormi.

Recently, the entertainment world has been set abuzz with speculation of Stormi Bree dating Joe Jonas. These rumors were recently confirmed after Joe and Stormi were spotted kissing at the Bondi Bowling Club in Sydney.