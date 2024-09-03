Home > Viral News > Influencers Leaked NSFW Messages From Jeremy Fragrance's "Social Media Girlfriend Search" Are Going Viral "WHY DOES HE HAVE NO SHAME?" By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 3 2024, 4:41 p.m. ET Source: tiktok/@jeremy.fragrance.exposed; @elskieonfilm; instagram/@jeremyfragrance

Aptly named fragrance influencer Jeremy Fragrance is on somewhat of a self-proclaimed "social media girlfriend search," according to a handful of recently leaked videos. Indeed, it seems that the German perfume guru, who has amassed a following of over 10 million viewers across his social platforms and touts himself as "the No. 1 fragrance icon that follows the teachings of Jesus," per his Instagram bio, has been getting up to some NSFW business that's anything but holy.

In what some are calling "the downfall of the GOAT," Jeremy has been exposed for explicitly messaging several young women on Snapchat, and the clips are going viral. Here's what we know.

What's with Jeremy Fragrance's latest controversy?

Jeremy Fragrance is beloved for his eccentricity, but his antics are now getting him in trouble. Aside from a recent controversial post made to his account which many have taken to be anti-gay, fans of the fragrance expert were shocked when private Snapchat videos began to leak showing him sexually pursuing a handful of young women.

While he hasn't been accused of anything illegal, his questionable alleged messages to several 18-year-olds — including asking about the status of their virginity and potential plastic surgery— have been giving people the heebie-jeebies.

In one video message sent to a woman named Elskie, who claims that the message was sent after she told him she was 18, he says, "I am erected, physically, simply seeing you talk. ... I am shocked by you. Your appearance is so beautiful."

There are also seemingly an endless stream of additional videos being posted by other women showing their Snapchat messages with him in which he asks for explicit videos, questions the marital status of their parents, and graphically (yet politely) describes what he wants to do to them.

In one message sent to an anonymous conquest, he says, "I assume you are not virgin, correct ... if thats the case, I'm impressed a lot. Because with 21 [years old] some are not anymore. I would kiss you ... I like and respect you. Send me pic of your mom; I won't save. I can see then how you could look when older. Send me pic of your mom. [sic]" In a follow-up, he writes, "Are your mom and dad still married and what's [their] job and where in [state] you live? [sic]"

Fans react to Jeremy Fragrance's leaked Snapchats.

Again, while he hasn't done anything illegal to our knowledge, fans seem to be both creeped out and entertained by his bold sexual behavior. In the comments on a TikTok channel called @jeremy.fragrance.exposed, responses are varied.

"He’s somehow freaky yet polite with it," one person wrote. Another appropriately questioned, "WHY DOES HE HAVE NO SHAME?" Others are defending his messages, insisting there's something admirable about his unapologetic nature: "Low key W — mans says what he feels; this mad based. [sic]" Some are even calling him "Jeremy Fragrizz."