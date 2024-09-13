Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “Should I Laugh or Be Terrified?” — Temu Family Banner Fail Creates Hilariously Distorted Image "It's like a Halloween decoration." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Sept. 13 2024, 3:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @julielemon8824

Temu isn't just a source of cheap goods, it's also become a source of unintentional hilarity. Just ask this woman who purchased a croissant lamp that turned out to be an actual croissant covered in resin from the popular online retailer. Now, another Temu shopper is going viral for their own purchase from the store, but this time, it doesn't have to do with pastry-based appliances.

Julie Lemon (@julielemon99) uploaded a viral clip where she details how colossally a company she found on the website messed up on a banner she wanted to make for a family gathering.

Julie begins her video by speaking directly into the camera. "Listen. Temu better count their motherf---ing days dude," she says, slightly laughing in her video. It becomes evident from the top of the clip that she's taken issue with the online discount retailer, which she goes on to explain.

"This is the picture I wanted on the banner, OK? See that?" she holds up a small photo to the camera which looks like an older family picture of several women and young girls, all wearing dresses and standing in a line formation looking towards the camera.

Upon unwrapping the customer banner of the photograph Julie received from Temu, she initially thought that the provider did a great job. She must've had one of those moments where she thought to herself: "hunh, maybe this site really isn't too good to be true?"

After all, when you're ordering from a website that's been accused of employing slave labor in order to keep its prices so low, making it impossible for other businesses to compete that pay its workers a living wage, it's kind of difficult to believe they're going to give you goods as advertised.

Especially when there are people who often end up with goods that are nothing as advertised. At first, however, that didn't seem like the case with Julie's purchase. "I started opening it and I'm like. 'Wow, like this actually looks really, really good.'"

Upon further inspection, however, she soon learned that the phrase "you get what you pay for" is almost always rooted in truth. "And then I noticed their faces. So look," she says, flipping her camera orientation around to show off the banner in question.

In the beginning of her banner's assessment, she shows off the bottom of the picture: The figures look great. It truly looks like a faithfully enlarged version of the picture she provided to the manufacturer.

"I'm like, 'Wow, like cool!' And then this..." she states, panning up to the faces of the people in the banner. They look like giant plastic toys that have been melted in the sun. Or the internal workings of someone's mind after they dropped a tab of acid and decided to stare at a plastic Frisch's Big Boy mascot statue.

She goes down the line to reveal vacant, automaton expression after vacant, automaton expression. Each and every face presenting a new carnival of weird for the viewer to enjoy/be horrified with.

Julie's wheezing in the background can be heard as she laughs at her attempt to do what looks like a nice gesture for her family, which has become an artificial-intelligence generated fever dream.

That must be the only explanation: It seems like whatever graphic design company that made the banner used A.I. in order to faithfully blow up the image to get it to a high enough resolution so that it wouldn't be grainy or pixel-ridden on the banner.

However, they must've forgotten to instruct the A.I. program to disable face-Picasso mode. It's not like this isn't the first time A.I. programs have created some truly bizarre artwork, either. Just ask all of these people who were given a fifth member of the Beatles after keying in some prompts involving the influential band.

Julie can hardly suppress her laughter by the time she makes it to the laugh face, cursing out Temu. While the banner may've been ruined, it seems that she ultimately made a lot of folks on the internet laugh, in addition to herself.