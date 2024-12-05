Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “Ripped My Heart Right Out” — Mom Has to Think Fast After Daughter Spots Christmas Gift Early "But I don’t have one." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 5 2024, 5:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @prasektok

If you're diligent about ordering Christmas gifts for the loved ones in your life, like your kids, you've probably planned well in advance to buy the very thing that they've been dreaming of getting for a while. Here's just hoping that your children don't see the present before you too if it's delivered to your home.

That's what happened to TikToker Kayla Prasek (@prasektok) who ordered a Barbie Dream House for her little daughter off of Amazon. The gift arrived promptly, however, she had one complaint: that it didn't arrive in a box. Which meant the product laid out on the front of her house in all of its retail packaging glory.

Her home's doorbell camera caught her daughter clocking the gift before mom could bring it inside and hide it. Kayla uploaded the video to the popular social video platform, where it accrued 830,000 views on the popular social media platform.

"Amazon, you can't be sending stuff without a box THIS close to Christmas," a text overlay in the video reads. At the start of the clip, a boy can be seen walking out the front door of the house. Next, he's followed by a young girl, who immediately starts screaming.

It appears that she spotted her Christmas gift early, and couldn't contain her excitement upon clocking the gift. She looks down and shouts, "YEEESSSSS!!!!" She then pauses and says, "Ahhh!" and grabs the gift in her hands.

Next, the child sets it down and then runs back into the house, "Mom, dad!" she calls out after heading inside. Following this, she exits the door again and looks down at the floor, seemingly in a bid to ensure that the gift is still there where she set it down.

"The Barbie Dream House is here!" the child can be heard exclaiming in the video. "My Barbie Dream House is here!" Mom doesn't sound anywhere near as excited as the young girl. "No! Thea! No, no!" the Kayla says off camera.

"Oh no, noooo. Oh noooo," she continues to say as she leaves the front door and sees the box. She tells the child, "This is not for you." "Really?" the child says, her disappointment palpable even through the TikTok video.

"I'm so sorry but this is a present that I got to donate to little kids who don't have any gifts," mom says, covering up the mistake with a story about faux charity presumably in a bid to ensure that the child's Christmas morning surprise wasn't ruined.

"Oh..." the little girl says, despondent. "I'm so sorry," Kayla says to her daughter, approaching the child and giving her a hug. The kid can be heard crying off camera as the young boy, a bowl of popcorn in his hand, watches while munching away.

Once the tears start flowing, he joins in to console the little girl. "At least somebody else who doesn't have any," he tells his younger sister, who is still crying. He gives her a hug and lovingly places his head on top of hers during the embrace.

He pats her back several times as she continues to whimper and wail, thinking that she was just about to unwrap a Barbie Dream House, only to have it be brought back in the house and told it was for someone else.

The boy continues to try and console her. "Hey, can I tell you something? At least other kids that don't have any Barbie dolls like you, get a Barbie doll camper," he says to her in a soothing tone.

"Yeah, but I don't have one," she counters back, referring to the Barbie Dream House. Next, mom comes out the front door again to rectify the situation. "Hey, come here, look at me." Kayla's daughter begins to cry as she gets picked up and console further.

"I need a guy for my Barbie," she tells her mother who offers up a bright spot for her daughter to consider. "Hey, Christmas is coming though, right?" "No —" her daughter begins to protest before mom keeps on talking.

"Just cause we're donating that doesn't mean that you might not get an awesome one. She then carries her still whimpering daughter off camera away from the door as the video comes to a close.