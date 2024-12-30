“That Lady Is PURE” — Delivery Driver Tries Returning Large Tip She Thought Had to Be an Error "Unheard of nowadays." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 30 2024, 9:22 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @kelly09282 - Unsplash | @Andres Perez

A delivery driver received such a generous tip that she was sure it was an error. Feeling guilty that the customer was overcharged by Uber or made an error, she drove to the customer's house to let her know what went wrong. Kelly (@kelly09282) posted the viral clip delineating her interaction with the delivery driver in question. Her doorbell camera recorded their exchange regarding this unexpected holiday boon. "Sometimes during the holidays I like to surprise people with a big tip," a text overlay reads at the top of the video.

Kelly writes in a follow-up overlay that she was "surprised" by the actions of the driver, who begins their conversation by introducing herself and swearing that she isn't "psycho." Probably not the first thing one wants to hear coming out of a stranger's mouth after they knock at your door.

The driver says, "I'm Lisa. I'm with Uber." She goes on to inform Kelly that she delivered to her yesterday and that the TikToker needs to check her account because she believes that she was overcharged. The driver goes on, "There's $130 on there."

Apparently, Kelly thought the charge was made in error and she didn't want the customer to be surprised with an overage out of nowhere. "Instead of taking the $$ she came back days later thinking it was an error." Lisa tells Kelly that Uber wouldn't give her Kelly's phone number so she could call her about what she presumed was an error.

@kelly09282 At Christmas, I think its fun to surprise people with large tips. 2 days ago, I had a grocery delivery and thought it would be nice to gift the driver a $100 tip through the app. Today, I was the one surprised when the same driver shows up at my door. Instead of taking the money, she was worried there had been an error and wanted to make sure nobody had stolen my credit cards. In this time of need, how amazing that someone would go out of their way to try and make things right. I may have given her the gift of money, but she gave me a much larger gift- a reminder of human decency, gratitude and the Christmas spirit. #ringcamrea#santa#ring#happy#hopecore#fyp#heartwarming #tip#money#doorbell#kindness #loving#sweet#hope ♬ original sound - kelly0928 Source: TikTok | @kelly09282

So she decided to go to Kelly's house instead and inform her of the tip she received, again, which she believed was appended to the order in error. "I don't want it to affect your account. They wouldn't give me your phone number, which, is good actually. But please check because, that just, I mean, I had no way to find you except to come back here."

"Did they give you the money?" Kelly asked Lisa who immediately replied, "They did." "It was for you," Kelly tells the driver. "No!" Lisa says in disbelief. "It was," Kelly assures her that the gratuity was intentional.

"No way!" Lisa says, incredulous that someone would be so generous as to give such a large tip on a delivery order. "Yeah, it was," Kelly, again, tells the delivery worker. Lisa looks up to the air, in disbelief. "I have not slept all night. I just got this in the middle of the night," she informs the homeowner.

"Because I thought you made an error," Lisa explains. However, Kelly immediately told her that this wasn't the case at all. "I didn't." "Thank you so much," Lisa tells her, dropping her joined hands down in front of her.

"You're welcome," Kelly says. Immediately, Lisa expresses regret for not bringing "a card" to show her thanks for the gesture, which Kelly immediately tells her not to worry about. "I just thought it was an error," the driver tells the customer.

"I won't come back I promise unless I deliver," Lisa tells her. Kelly again re-assures her that the tip was indeed intended for her. She then goes in to embrace Lisa, "Hug it out, Merry Christmas," she tells the driver, who thanks her for her generosity.

"Thank you so very much. My goodness, God bless you, thank you so much." Lisa tells her before walking away from Kelly's home. Kelly's video footage is a stark contrast from many of the complaints delivery drivers have uploaded to social media where they put non-tipping customers on blast.

