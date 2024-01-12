Home > Viral News > Trending “I’m Not Tipping on To-Go Orders” — Woman Lists All of the Tips She Won’t Be Paying in 2024 A woman shared her 2024 New Year's Resolution to stop tipping several types of businesses and other TikTokers are on board. By Mustafa Gatollari Jan. 12 2024, Published 8:51 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @antidietpilot

One woman's New Year's Resolution is to stop tipping so damn much and listed a variety of different businesses and financial transaction situations in which she would not be leaving employees a gratuity.

Justice (@antidietpilot) broke down the logic for her choices as such: if the employee providing the service is the sole proprietor of the business in question, then why should they be given a little extra cash as they are the ones setting the prices? She argued that the whole point of a gratuity is to line the worker's coffers based on the amount of cash they're helping to facilitate for the business they work for.

But tipping employees who receive a set hourly wage, even if they work in a food service business like Auntie Anne's or a frozen yogurt spot, isn't on Justice's list. For the most part, it seems that there were several TikTokers who agreed with Justice's assessment of all the new scenarios in which employees were trying to secure tips for themselves.

Justice says in the video: "Tipping culture is out of control this is a list of people I'm not tipping in 2024 and I'm not gonna feel guilty about it. I'm not tipping at the drive-thru. I'm not tipping for froyo. I'm not tipping for Auntie Anne's, yes they ask for tips there now and I'm not tipping on to-go orders."

She continued, "And I know the hostesses have such a huge problem it's just my opinion, and yes I have been a hostess and a server in a past life. Anyone who sets their own prices I will absolutely not be tipping you. The whole point of tipping a service professional is that you're paying the business like double or triple what the employee is actually making during that service."

Justice went on with her rant against the vocations and scenarios she believes are now unjustly expecting tips: "So if you're both the business and the servicing employee why would I pay more on top of that if you're gonna obtain the full hundred percent of what I pay? Doesn't make any sense."

Source: TikTok | @antidietpilot

She also outed what she found to be a ridiculous double standard for tipping culture in the US: "If you need a medical qualification or license in order to administer the service to me, I'm not giving you a tip. It goes against the code of ethics to accept tips for these types of procedures..."

"I said what I said," the TikToker wrote in a caption for the video, and it seems like there were several other folks in the comments section of the clip who agreed with her assessment of the liberties some businesses and service workers are taking when it comes to requesting tips in their respect vocations.

One person said that they couldn't believe that there are owners/operators of their own beauty salons that accept gratuities: "The beauty service one is crazy lol. Yes they are getting 100% but if they are they are most likely paying for color, booth rent, foils, etc."

Source: TikTok | @antidietpilot

Someone else said that they were shocked to see an employee at a cafe perform the old touch-screen POS system flip-around after they purchased something that didn't require the worker's help at all: "bought a gift card at a cafe and the girl flipped the ipad for a tip…that was my last straw," they wrote.

Another called out a tattoo artist who owns their own shop getting angry at customers who don't leave gratuities for the artists' work...again noting that folks who own and operate their own businesses shouldn't be expecting to receive a gratuity for the work that they're performing.

For some TikTokers they said that they felt "pressured" simply because they're being asked for a gratuity in the situation. Maybe it's guilt, some finance experts claim is the case after they discussed the phenomenon of "guilt tipping" in this CNBC piece: "i always feel so pressured bc they’re just watching u but why am i paying an extra $3 for froyo i served myself," the user wrote.

Source: TikTok | @antidietpilot

But there were some folks who didn't agree with everything that Justice said, like this one individual who argued why to-go orders should received gratuities, even if the customer in question isn't receiving table service in a sit-down, full-service capacity.

And another person said that tipping beauty professionals and hair stylists is a great way to ensure that they go out of their way to take care of you: "I think you should still tip your hairstylist and other beauty professionals. It's how you create a stronger relationship with them. More likely to Get squeezed in with no extra fee, more grace for being late, may get a complimentary treatment here and there, and so many other things for tipping"