Man Orders Food to His Neighbor's House at 1 a.m. and She Takes His Food When a man repeatedly orders food to his neighbor's house at 1 a.m., she takes to social media to share her gripes and get to the bottom of it. By Jamie Lerner Dec. 1 2023, Published 9:39 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@joyfullysober

No one wants to be woken up at 1 a.m. for any reason, let alone because a strange man is picking up food on your doorstep. On TikTok, Lauren McLaughlin (@joyfullysober) explains how a man has been ordering DoorDash regularly to her front door late at night and then coming to pick it up.

The odd part of the story is that it has been going on for ages and that she noticed him walking around her backyard since she moved in. As internet sleuths try to figure out what happens, others mock her for complaining about the situation, which she has every right to do. But what’s really going on?

A man continuously orders food to his neighbor’s house at all hours of the night.

In her first video, Lauren explains that her cameras have been going off every night around 1 a.m. because of a DoorDasher bringing delivery food to her door. Later on in the night, a man comes to pick the food up. Because of this, the cameras have been waking her up. So one night when she was already up, Lauren brings the food inside after it was delivered.

She laughs it off but also really wants to know what’s going on, so she figures that by grabbing the food herself, the neighbor will come talk to her to get his food back. Instead, he didn’t do anything. Now she just has a cheeseburger from Wendy’s and doesn’t know what to do with it.

People in the comments suggested different ways Lauren could handle the situation.

While most people supported Lauren’s decision to grab the bag of food herself, others say that the order payment could come out of the driver’s pay if the man who ordered it reports that it never arrived. Lauren responds in a second video by saying she’d like to pay the DoorDasher back for it, but that if it’s sent to her property, then the food becomes her property too.

Some also suggested that it’s possible that the man isn't a neighbor, but an unhoused person who has been ordering food to her front door and lurking around her house because he has nowhere else to go. However, Lauren insists that it’s definitely a neighbor, which makes this story less threatening and funnier.

Why would a neighbor do this in the first place? Lauren suggests that he could have the late-night munchies and not want to wake a partner or parent by ordering food to his own house. Perhaps he doesn’t want to get in trouble with them for smoking weed or for staying awake late at night.

He could have some sort of insomnia, which would explain why he walks around the backyard late at night too. He may not even realize that his actions are waking up the neighbors.

