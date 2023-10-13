Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Man Left an Oyster Bar Date Mid-Meal and the Internet Sides With Him Have you ever left mid-meal? I haven't but if I was on this oyster bar date I honestly might have. Keep reading for all the details on the date. By Allison Hunt Oct. 12 2023, Published 11:05 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@equanaaa

Have you ever been on a date so bad that you left mid-date? I honestly can say that I haven't. While there have been a handful that have had stilted conversation, none have been bad per se... except for the time I was catfished, but that's a story for a different day.

However, if I had been on this oyster bar date, I might have left mid-meal because that date was so rough. Obviously I would keep it classy and wouldn't have walked out without saying something, but I might have honestly left. Here's what happened in the now-viral TikTok.

A man left an oyster bar date mid-meal.

The wildest part is that the video was posted by the woman on the date, @equanaaa on TikTok, seeming to garner support that this man left the date. People aren't too surprised that he left.

The video opens with OP telling us that she went out with this guy she met while she was out with her friends. He had been texting her for weeks and asking to take her out for drinks. She finally agreed and told him to meet her at Fontaines Oyster Bar because they have the "best oysters in Atlanta."

OP was excited to get "some content" and then proceeded to show the oysters. While we weren't able to see her eating them, we could hear the slurp. I'm personally not a huge fan of oysters so maybe's that's typical when eating them, but for a date I can imagine that would be grating.

OP then proceeds to finish not one, not two, not three, but four trays of oysters by herself. That is 48 oysters. We aren't shaming anyone but damn, that's a lot. She even says in the TikTok that "when the fourth one came he was looking at me crazy, I didn't give a f---. I'm like, 'Baby you invited me out. I'm gonna eat.'"

Still, good for you sis. However, I think that if I was on a date with her, having her film herself the entire time she was eating them would be a bit of a red flag.

But OP somehow still had room for more! She ordered crab cakes with a side of potatoes which were "so good." She said that they were a "10, 10 baby!" OP's date then said that he had to go to the bathroom and never came back, leaving her with the tab and his "one drink." She truly seemed to be baffled by this.

OP texted him after saying, "Running out on a tab is crazyyy," to which her date replied, "I offered to take you out for drinks and you ordered all that food, I can CashApp the total for the drinks."

OP clearly thought that the people would be on her side but they definitely aren't, especially not after that tip. One person said, "Idk what’s worse, the 48 oysters as an APPETIZER or the insane slurping and smacking." Another commented, "I’m in here hollering bc you was slurping up them oysters and that man was plotting his escape."