“There Are People Living Inside My Walls” — Woman Shows off Home’s Creepy Basement "This whole vid gave me anxiety." By Mustafa Gatollari Updated Dec. 28 2024, 7:47 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @bobbiecurtislee

A woman shared the "irrational" fear of her home that visitors only understand once they've actually been inside of it. TikToker Bobbie Curtis Lee (@odditiesonelmstreet) runs a TikTok account that centers on the strange and spooky. The home that she lives in, and it's cluttered basement, is one of them.

"People never understand my irrational fear until I show them my basement. My irrational fear is that there are people living inside of my walls," she admits as she moves her camera around as she speaks directly into the lens.

Afterwards, she cracks open a white-painted wooden door in the basement. "And this is why," she states, cracking it open. When she does, she reveals a collection of boilers and water tanks covered in dust and soot.

Then, she pans the camera to her right to reveal a darkened space between the home's framing and houses concrete foundation. Hanging from above and jutting out from the side wall framing are puffs of fiberglass insulation.

Following this, the camera pans back to her face, where she continues to talk into the camera. "Believe it or not, that is pretty tame for my basement. But as you can see there is a literal hallway system that wraps around the entire foundation of my basement."

Armed with this knowledge, this means that anyone who is standing in Bobbie's home would probably allow their minds to run wild with numerous possibilities. I.e., who could possibly be lurking within the walls surrounding them. Could they be lurking in one of the corners, getting ready to pop out at any moment?

Source: TikTok | @bobbiecurtislee

That's not all, however. Next, she takes viewers to another area of her basement by cracking open another door. "But then we have rooms like this. that are so filled with junk from previous generations that you wouldn't even be able to tell if someone was hiding right there."

She shows off an assortment of cardboard boxes, pieces of wood, and more fiberglass insulation. Also in the frame is a dusty old floor fan, a step ladder a black plastic bag, and various and sundry flotsam and jetsam that would be a smorgasbord of accouterments for anyone set-dressing a horror film set.

Bobbie adds, "In front of me. In plain sight." Then, she cuts to another portion of the room that's shrouded in darkness as well. "Not only that but past the actual tree that is the supporting beam for my living room, floor, there is a crawl space that leads to a bigger room right past this wall."

Source: TikTok | @bobbiecurtislee

The TikToker pans her video from right to left to illustrate what it is that she's talking about and the course of her worry and fears. "That we didn't even know existed until just recently." Additionally, her video then pans to a weightlifting area of the basement with an assortment of dumbbells, a barbell, and plate weights.

"And I don't even want to show you what's in these two rooms," she says, recording yet another area of her home. Then, she speaks back into the camera again, talking about the spooky nature of her home. "I have lived here my entire life and I still don't feel comfortable opening those doors," she confesses.

Towards the end of the clip, she promises her viewers that if enough of them want her to enter this area, she will must the courage to enter. "I will make a video about what's in those rooms if there's enough interest. But for now I will leave you with the question that I know is on everyone's mind."

Source: TikTok | @bobbiecurtislee

To close out the clip she avers that yes, she indeed lives in a home that has witnessed paranormal activity. However, that's not what is freaking her out. "Yes, my house in haunted. But I'm still just scared there are feral people living in my walls."

Commenters who replied to the video seemed more freaked out by the lack of unused space inside of Bobbie's home, however. Several of them replied that they thought it would be best for her to hire a cleaning company to come in and take all of that stuff out.

"I would hire someone to clean everything out to control my space," one person penned. Another wrote: "I just see so much wasted space!" While one TikToker remarked: "BABBEEEE hire someone to clean this out I'm begging you."

Source: TikTok | @bobbiecurtislee