“Christmas Miracles Are Real” — Mom Makes Awful Christmas Even Discovery, “Angel” Arrives at 2 a.m. "May this gentlemen never stub his toe again." By Mustafa Gatollari Updated Dec. 27 2024, 2:07 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @xxxxkaisaxxxx

No parent wants to disappoint their kids on Christmas morning. Kaisa (@xxxxkaisaxxxx) thought she was in danger of doing just that. And what's worse is that she only made the discovery just hours before Christmas morning, sending her into a panic as she attempted to ameliorate the situation. Thankfully, an "angel" stepped in, giving her a Christmas miracle she never counted on, but was exceedingly grateful to receive.

Article continues below advertisement

She documented her shock and thankfulness in a viral TikTok that's accrued over 5.2 million views on the popular social media application. As she relays the story, it's not difficult to commiserate with her panic and sympathize with the relief she felt when suddenly, that Yuletide magic hit.

Article continues below advertisement

"We just received a real Christmas miracle at 2 a.m.," Kaisa writes in a text overlay at the top of her clip. She excitedly tells her viewers that the miracle occurred at an extremely opportune time. First, like any good storytime, Kaisa gave a bit of background. She said that there was one gift and one gift alone that her daughter wanted for Christmas — a bonafide electric keyboard.

So Kaisa purchased her daughter one. Then, on the night before Christmas, while her kid was asleep, she decided to set it up underneath the Yuletide tree. However, that's when panic set in — she soon realized that there was no keyboard in the box, just a stand and a seat for it.

Article continues below advertisement

Freaking out, she immediately began looking up stores that were open 24 hours that had a keyboard: numerous Walmarts, Target, and even Amazon. However, even with the fastest shipping options, there wasn't any way she was going to get the keyboard in time.

"I was devastated. Absolutely devastated. Oh my Gosh, this is going to ruin the illusion of Christmas, she's not going to believe in Santa Clause anymore," the mom thought, realizing that there was a lot more at stake than her kid just getting a gift delayed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @xxxxkaisaxxxx

Weighing her options, a plan started to form. "After figuring out that I can't buy this anywhere I go onto my local Facebook community group asking for advice. Saying what the hell do I do? How do I save Christmas after this? How do I explain it? How do I write it off?"

Article continues below advertisement

She said that there were a lot of folks who suggested she "write a letter from Santa" explaining that the gift was going to be delayed because it "fell off the sleigh." Kaisa initially opted for this idea, writing out the letter in her "best cursive" and trying to sell the Santa experience as much as possible.

Following that, she was going to order another keyboard to arrive at her house as soon as possible. However, someone swooped in to save the day. "But then like a literal angel sent from above. This guy messaged me and was like, 'Hey, I've got a spare keyboard. Like a real one. The actual size that will fit on the stand.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @xxxxkaisaxxxx

He asked her if he could drop it off because he liked "playing Santa Claus." Further coloring the man's generosity was the fact that he offered the keyboard at 2 a.m. Shortly after the man arrives with a 61-key electric keyboard and doesn't "ask for a cent."

Article continues below advertisement

Following that, he said the only thing he asked for was Kaisa to snap a photo of her daughter upon seeing the gift. This way, he could enjoy that magical moment and how his actions made a child happy on Christmas morning.

Kaisa said she was floored by the man's generosity because he "literally" saved the holiday for her. Furthermore, she recorded the electric piano the man gifted her daughter, free of charge. "It's a nice one, a very nice one. In very good condition, and it even came with these headphones."

Article continues below advertisement

So it's not like he had a cheap-o keyboard that he couldn't get rid of just hanging out in her house. And Kaisa was grateful that in her time of need, she wasn't just given a concession gift for her child. But she ended up getting a free keyboard that was a fantastic Christmas present.

Article continues below advertisement

"To the random guy who saved Christmas tonight you are literally an angel, sent by God. Like they should canonize you, literally. You just saved Christmas. Like actually saved Christmas. OK."

At the end of her story time, she was still attempting to wrap her head around the miracle she just witnessed. "I still can't wrap my mind around the fact that this even happened. At like 2 o'clock in the morning. Within like 15 minutes, like the guy lived like five minutes down the road."

Article continues below advertisement