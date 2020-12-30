The 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Performer List Is Stacked With Talent

While people often have mixed emotions about saying goodbye to a year during their typical New Year's Eve celebrations , things are quite different with regard to the send-off for 2020. Many people are thrilled to ring in a new year and hope that things will improve from the dumpster fire that was 2020.

Though the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has thwarted most people's New Year's Eve plans, ABC is still set to put on quite the show with their annual Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve lineup.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale, Ciara, and Billy Porter, the event will surely get people who are stuck at home in the festive spirit.

Keep reading to find out who is on the confirmed list of performers.