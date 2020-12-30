The 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Performer List Is Stacked With Talent

The 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Performer List Is Stacked With TalentBy Shannon Raphael
While people often have mixed emotions about saying goodbye to a year during their typical New Year's Eve celebrations, things are quite different with regard to the send-off for 2020. Many people are thrilled to ring in a new year and hope that things will improve from the dumpster fire that was 2020.
Though the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has thwarted most people's New Year's Eve plans, ABC is still set to put on quite the show with their annual Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve lineup.
Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale, Ciara, and Billy Porter, the event will surely get people who are stuck at home in the festive spirit.
Keep reading to find out who is on the confirmed list of performers.
1. Jennifer Lopez
The main headlining performance for the New Year's special is none other than Jenny from the Block herself. After her epic Super Bowl performance in February of 2020 (which, honestly, feels like a lifetime ago), Jennifer will have the final performance before the ball drops in Times Square.
2. Cyndi Lauper featuring Billy Porter
Billy Porter is wearing multiple hats during the ABC special (which might literally be true, considering his penchant for wearing elaborate chapeaux). He's set to collaborate with "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" songstress Cyndi Lauper.
3. Miley Cyrus
The former Disney darling will celebrate actual midnight with a rendition of her song "Midnight Sky." Viewers can also expect her to stick out her tongue throughout the performance.
4. Megan Thee Stallion
The "Savage" artist made 2020 her year as she climbed the charts and had two #1 singles. She'll be singing at the ABC New Year's celebration along with a few other musicians who became household names in such a trying year.
5. Doja Cat
If you want Doja Cat to sing on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve then why don't you say so?
After a snippet of "Say So" went viral on TikTok, Doja Cat ran with her viral fame, and she's now become a staple performer on awards shows. Unsurprisingly, she's part of the New Year's lineup.
6. Nelly
Fresh off his Dancing with the Stars stint, the "Ride Wit Me" crooner will appear on the special from the Los Angeles location. Though he won't actually be at Times Square, he'll still surely make his performance "Just a Dream."
7. Jimmie Allen
Jimmie is one of the few country singers to be appearing on New Year's Rockin' Eve, and he'll be appearing from Times Square during the broadcast.
8. Saweetie
Quavo's lady love will perform "Back to the Streets" and "Tap In" on the live broadcast.
9. PJ Morton
The Grammy Award winner and Maroon 5 keyboardist will be joining the feed from New Orleans. He'll be playing "Auld Lang Syne." The Louisiana coverage will be hosted by hip hop star, Big Freedia.
10. Brandy
The Cinderella actress is another on the lineup who will be performing from the Los Angeles location. She dropped her album, "B7" in July of 2020.
11. Lewis Capaldi
Known for his unique voice and his hilarious Twitter feed, Lewis has been a radio staple since 2019. It's no surprise, then, that he would be contributing to the ABC program to show us that, maybe, 2020 isn't "Someone You Loved."
12. JP Saxe and Julia Michaels
Their appropriately titled track "If the World Was Ending" became more accurate as 2020 went on. The two are set to sing their smash hit song together on the special.
13. En Vogue
The trio first rose to fame as a group of four in the '90s, but they'll be introduced to new audiences with their NYE performance. The official list of members now includes Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron, and Rhona Bennett.
En Vogue will be performing in Los Angeles.
14. Ella Mai
The London native is making her New Year's Rockin' Eve debut in 2020. She also released her Grammy-nominated self-titled album this year.
15. Machine Gun Kelly
MGK made headlines in 2020 for his high profile romance with Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star Megan Fox. He's joining the live coverage from Times Square.
16. Maluma
The Colombian singer surprise-released Papi Juancho in August of 2020, and it hit the Billboard Top 200 charts.
Plus: President-Elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will appear on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve.'
Less than three weeks before he takes office on Inauguration Day, the President-elect is set to give his final televised speech of the year. He'll be doing so alongside his wife on the broadcast.
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve debuts on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.