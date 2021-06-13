Ryan Seacrest Might Be Dating Aubrey Paige Petcosky, According to a New Rumor,By Leila Kozma
Jun. 13 2021, Published 12:39 p.m. ET
American Idol host Ryan Seacrest was spotted with Instagram influencer Aubrey Paige Petcosky over the Memorial Day weekend — and the internet has yet to calm down.
Photos published by MailOnline on June 11, 2021, show the couple at New York's west side highway Heliport. So, what's there to know about Aubrey? Are the latest rumors about her and Ryan anything to go by?
Aubrey Paige Petcosky is an influencer and Ryan Seacrest's rumored new girlfriend.
It's understood that Aubrey and Ryan only had one encounter with the paparazzi thus far. Further details about their rumored relationship are hard to come by. As a source told Us Weekly, however, the lack of information isn't coincidental. On the contrary, Aubrey and Ryan prefer to keep things private — but they are getting along.
"Ryan has met Aubrey's family. They think he's a wonderful guy," the insider said. "[They are] very happy together and doing great. [They are] keeping their relationship very private."
Aubrey moved to Los Angeles while on a gap year.
According to her Instagram bio, Aubrey lived in cities like New York or Austin before starting a new chapter in Los Angeles. A workout lover, she frequently takes it to TikTok to share top tips on different forms of exercise. She also posts short clips on her latest beauty and wellness obsessions, recommending skincare and hair products in equal measure.
Aubrey revealed that she chose to go on a gap year before enrolling into college in a TikTok clip shared on April 11, 2020. As she added, she didn't quite realize how hard it would be to go through the college admission process when making the decision. It's understood that she hasn't spoken about the topic since.
Aubrey's Instagram profile is set to private at present, which makes it somewhat harder for nosy fans to dig up additional information about how well she knows Ryan.
To make matters even more frustrating, Aubrey is yet to share further details about her relationship history on TikTok. Some of her posts loosely allude to the ending of a past relationship (or relationships), but she hasn't been all that forthcoming about her ex-partners.
Ryan and Shayna Taylor announced their split in June 2020.
According to some fans, the latest photographs serve as proof that Ryan has moved on from his relationship with Shayna Taylor.
Ryan first met the food and wellness influencer and entrepreneur at a Los Angeles restaurant in 2013, and they hit it off immediately. They split up in 2014, only to reunite once again a few years later. They moved in together in May 2017.
They went their separate way in February 2019, only to give the relationship another shot in September 2019. They announced that they broke up for good in June 2020.
"Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago," Ryan's representative told People in July 2020. "They remain good friends, each other's biggest supporters, and will always cherish their time together as a couple."