Ryan Seacrest Attributed Worries About His Health to Exhaustion — How Is He Now?

Ryan Seacrest is one busy man — even during the COVID-19 pandemic! Between his gigs on American Idol, Live with Kelly and Ryan, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and all his award show reporting and TV-producing roles, it's almost like the 46-year-old never stops, virtually or not. That said, there have been some questions about the status of his health, especially after fans noticed something weird about his eye during the Idol finale. Here's everything we know about Ryan 's health today.

What is Ryan Seacrest's health update?

According to Ryan, he was in perfectly good health and was simply just tired from working so much. Soon after the internet flooded with concerns about his condition following the Idol finale on May 17, 2020, the TV personality used Live with Kelly and Ryan as a platform to address worried onlookers. He did this on May 19, the day after Kelly Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, filled in as a temporary co-host for him. "Ryan worked late last night so he is taking the morning off," Kelly shared.

The following day, at the top of the live show, Ryan addressed the topic. "I want to thank Mark for filling in yesterday. I appreciate that," he said at the time. "He's so good at it. And also the very kind well wishes for my exhaustion. Working round-the-clock so I got a day off to relax. And here we are once again at it on Live."

After one of his eyes wouldn't open all the way and he began slurring his speech as he was hosting the final minutes of the popular reality singing competition from home, there was understandably a slew of theories that maybe he was having a stroke. However, his rep denied those rumors in a statement the following day.

"Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night," the note said, according to People. "Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home."

The statement continued: "Between Live with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest. So today he took a well-deserved day off." Fair enough!

Ever since the health scare, Ryan has been doing his best to ensure that he's focusing on himself despite still working around the clock. During Memorial Day weekend, he took a break from work to enjoy a nice mountain walk. "A breath of fresh air ... even from behind a mask," he wrote. He also showed fans his new strawberry garden for protein shakes, which proves he's doing his best to maintain a healthy diet and take care of himself during these times.