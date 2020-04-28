Where Does Ryan Seacrest Live? Here's Where the TV Personality Resides

Ryan Seacrest does it all. The TV personality is known for his slew of different gigs, specifically, Live with Kelly and Ryan and American Idol. But since one show is in NYC and the other is in L.A., there's a lot of questions about where the 45-year-old lives in order to successfully juggle everything, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. Here's everything we know about Ryan's abodes!

Where does Ryan Seacrest live?

Ryan Seacrest primarily lives in NYC in order to report to his talk show, Live With Kelly and Ryan, in midtown Manhattan weekdays. He moved to the Big Apple back in 2017 after signing on to sit alongside Kelly Ripa following Michael Strahan's departure. With a reported net worth of $430 million, we imagine his abode is quite extravagant.

Since he's been self-quarantined and working from home amid the spread of COVID-19, fans have gotten a look at his townhouse, specifically the open kitchen, via Instagram and his virtual Live! tune-ins. In one post, he even joked that his beautiful kitchen was his gym during this time by posting a video of himself doing an at-home workout with cans as weights.

During a 2018 tour of the apartment he shares with his on-and-off girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, the two gushed about the cooking space. "We love this kitchen because it’s open,” Ryan told People at the time. “It’s definitely got enough space. Coming from California we had a lot of space, so we like it for that reason. We also like it because it’s in an open room, so you’re never separated. One of us could be watching something. One of us could be in here, and you could still..."

"...talk and feel connected," Shayna chimed in. Even though by the looks of Shayna's Instagram the couple isn't quarantined together in NYC right now (she's been posting a lot of content from Venice, Calif.), they normally live together in the Manhattan townhouse. “Moving to a new city together was fun because we were also having a new chapter together,” Shayna shared in 2018. “Living together is easy.”

Living in NYC after growing up in Georgia and then being based in California for a lot of time took some getting used to for Ryan. In a previous interview with The New York Times, he joked that one of the biggest adjustments to the East Coast was the weather. "This is my first time being based in New York so it requires checking the forecast," he admitted in 2018.

When Ryan first took on the Live! role, he was juggling living between the two cities. Even though he's mostly in NYC now, he does have to travel back to the West Coast for American Idol (which is currently airing episodes of contestants performing remotely with Ryan hosting from his home studio) and other projects. But with his whopping salary, we're sure he has a comfortable place to call home in L.A. when he returns for work and pleasure!