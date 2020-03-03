We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: American Idol/YouTube

Who Is Dibesh Pokharel, Aka Arthur Gunn, on 'American Idol'? He Has a Compelling Backstory

By

As the audition episodes continue on American Idol, viewers at home have already been treated to a number of phenomenal performances. It seems like contestants are earning golden tickets to Hollywood left and right. Among this new batch of American Idol hopefuls is Dibesh Pokharel, aka Arthur Gunn. But who is he?

Dibesh blew judges away during his audition, which aired during the Season 18 premiere on Feb. 16. In case you missed his impressive performance — and even if you didn't — let's take a closer look at this early standout. Because we have a feeling viewers are going to be seeing a lot more of him.