Who Is Dibesh Pokharel, Aka Arthur Gunn, on 'American Idol'? He Has a Compelling Backstory

For his audition in front of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, Dibesh first sang, "Girl from the North Country" by Bob Dylan. The judges clearly saw something in him from that first song. However, Lionel asked to hear a second song — and this time, Katy requested for Dibesh to keep his eyes open and to either look at them or at his guitar when he sang.

He then sang the Creedence Clearwater Revival song, "Have You Ever Seen the Rain," making sure to follow Katy's guidance. And the difference was immediate.

"Do you notice the connection when you kept your eyes open, and the joy and the happiness?" Katy asked. "Because you have such a great, storyteller voice and I'm really excited for you."