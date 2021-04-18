‘American Idol’ Contestant Beane and His Boyfriend Seem Smitten on Instagram

On April 12’s episode of American Idol , Brennan “Beane” Hepler earned a standing ovation after singing the Ben Platt song “Grow As We Go,” which landed a spot in Season 19’s Top 12 contestants. He even turned judge Katy Perry into a “card-carrying Beanie baby.”

And on Instagram, Beane told followers that he was dedicating that night’s performance to his boyfriend, Anthony Rodriguez.