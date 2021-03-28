Benson Boone Is Missing in Action on ‘American Idol' and Fans Are Bereft

When Benson auditioned, he told judges Katy Perry , Lionel Richie , and Luke Bryan that he had only been singing for a year. “I didn’t know I could sing before a year ago,” he said. “I don’t know where it came from … I don’t know. It’s become a really big passion of mine really quickly.”

And after he sat down at the piano and sang a rendition of the Aidan Martin song “Punchline,” the judges raved about his performance.

“I’m just calling it natural talent,” Lionel said. “You know, there’s some folks who need to practice, and there’s some folks who are just gifted at it.”

Luke told Benson, “You’re not cocky, you’re humble. You’re still in diapers, you’re a toddler when it comes to this world. Just start having fun with your voice because it’s a true gift, man.”