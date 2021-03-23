Funke Lagoke Fainted and Fell Face Down on the 'American Idol' Stage

Funke and Ronda performed a rendition of "Tell Him" by Barbra Streisand and Celine Dion, a song that was pivotal in Ronda overcoming on-stage insecurities. However, what came next was the farthest thing from ideal.

While Lionel Richie was in the middle of critiquing both singers' performances, Funke began visibly swaying a bit before grabbing her face. Only a few moments later, she fainted and fell face-first onto the stage, alarming everyone around her.

Judges and Ronda rushed to Funke's aid while paramedics came and took her off to a local hospital for treatment. Upon initial examination by those first responders, she reportedly "busted her chin" and required gauze packing to stabilize the wound.