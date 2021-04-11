Marcus Mumford Debuted a New Look During a Surprise Appearance on 'SNL'

On April 10, 2021, Carey Mulligan served as the host of Saturday Night Live, where she was joined on stage by her husband, Marcus Mumford, during her superbly entertaining opening monologue.

Carey dropped several neatly-timed puns — but it was Marcus' changed appearance that caught the viewers' attention the most. So, did the Mumford & Sons frontman lose weight? If so, does he have a secret recipe for weight loss?