Carey Mulligan and Her Husband Have the Sweetest Love Story

Carey Mulligan starred in this year's Promising Young Woman , a dark comedy/revenge film that follows 30-year-old Cassie Thomas, a woman whose mission is to avenge her best friend's rape. The film received rave reviews and showcased just how talented Carey is as an actress (just in case anyone forgot, which is unlikely) — but Carey is also an awesome host, too. Which is why she's hosting SNL tonight (April 10).

If you love Carey, then you might know about her famous husband. Because behind every great woman...is sometimes a British rock group lead singer who is really supportive. If you're not aware, here are all the details about their sweet love story.

Who is Carey Mulligan's husband?

Carey Mulligan's husband, Marcus Mumford, is the lead singer of Mumford and Sons. The two have been married since 2012, and they share two children together (Evelyn Grace, born in 2015, and Wilfred, born in August 2017). The two met in church camp when they were tweens, and ended up becoming pen-pals after. Their wedding was held on a Somerset farm in April 2012, and plenty of celebs attended, including Colin Firth and Sienna Miller.

Actress Carey Mulligan and singer Marcus Mumford were childhood pen pals who lost contact. They are now married. pic.twitter.com/7aefD7gwi0 — What The F*** Facts (@WhatTheFFacts) March 10, 2016

While the church camp-pen pal story has never been confirmed by Carey or Marcus, it's been widely accepted by publications that this is the true story behind their relationship origins (and neither Carey nor Marcus have publicly denied this). “Carey and Marcus began sending each other letters through their churches when they were kids. After becoming friends again things got more serious earlier this year and romance blossomed," a source told The Sun.

Like Carey, Marcus is British, although he was actually born in Yorba Linda, Calif. When he was a baby, he and his parents moved back to the UK, and Marcus attended the King's College School in Wimbledon, which is where he met his band mate Ben Lovett. Marcus's parents, John and Eleanor, are religious leaders for the Vineyard Churches in the UK. Although his religious upbringing may have influenced his music, Marcus claims that Mumford and Sons is not a Christian band.

"It felt like early on, people wanted to put you in a box: 'You're a Christian band.' It certainly isn't as simple as that," Marcus once told Rolling Stone. Mumford and Sons formed in 2007 and put out "Sigh No More" in 2009, which introduced us to the hit, "Little Lion Man." Interestingly, they weren't quite as beloved in the UK as they were in the States.

"England's just very cynical. Like I am. Like we all are," Winston Marshall the banjo player for Mumford and Sons told The Guardian. I think we're all guilty of it as British citizens, if something gets big we go. . .ugh," Marcus said. He also shared, "We get accused of inauthenticity because we play the instruments we play."

Marcus has also collaborated with Taylor Swift, providing vocals for "Cowboy Like Me" in her 2020 album "evermore." Taylor wrote him a note which Marcus shared on Instagram with his fans. It reads, "You're a bandit like me. Eyes full of stars."

The couple is super private, so you won't be seeing intimate family pics from them anytime soon. They mainly live on a farm on Devon, England (although they also have a home in London). Carey once told Vogue, “Like anyone, you try and split your time evenly. Marcus is the only thing that’s mine that I can keep away, so I try to.”

Carey's pal Sienna dished on. the couple, saying, "They both come from very solid families and have a real sense of the life they want to live. Their normalcy. They have chickens and a dog, and roasts and friends, jams by campfires. It’s sort of idyllic. Marcus can headline Glastonbury and Carey can be nominated for however many Oscars, and then they come back to their farm, and they’re in big woolly jumpers and funny hats, raising piglets.”