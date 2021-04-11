Fans and 'SNL' Cast Members Mourn the Loss of Writer Anne Beatts

You don't have to be a die-hard Saturday Night Live fan to know the work of Anne Beatts. The legendary comedian was responsible for being a pioneer in television and comedy as one of the first female writers on both SNL and the magazine National Lampoon. It was announced on April 7, 2021, that she recently died at the age of 74 in her home in West Hollywood.

On April 10, 2021, the SNL cast honored Anne's legacy with a tribute. Here's what you need to know about Anne Beatts.