Erica and Spencer Shemwell Met Because of Their Late Spouses

Over the years, TLC has become known for programming that features large families — from the Duggars on 19 Kids and Counting, the Busbys on Outdaughtered, and now, the Shemwells on The Blended Bunch.

The network's newest docuseries centers around Spencer and Erica Shemwell, who got married after their first spouses passed away. Upon their union, the Utah-based pair brought their 11 total children together.