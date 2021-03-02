Patti Bryan Is Still Making Moonshine Despite Not Being on 'Moonshiners'

The Louisiana native Patti Bryan may not have been an original cast member on the TV show Moonshiners, but she's quickly become a fan favorite on the show. Along with her dad, David Parker, the third- and fourth-generation moonshiners run Sugarlands Distilling Co. and make all kinds of flavors of whiskey, moonshine, rum, and more.

Even though they were so popular, fans have noticed that Patti and David aren't on the latest season of Moonshiners. Some say this is because the family was drama-free and basically boring on the show so they were probably let go. Viewers have noticed that they left the show around the same time that Mike joined the cast and feel like they were basically replaced.

Even if these two are no longer on the show, Patti and David still keep busy with everything else they have going on.