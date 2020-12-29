Why Do Moonshiners Shake the Jar? It Has Everything to Do With the Proof

The Discovery series Moonshiners follows the endeavors of those who dare to venture into the woods of Appalachia to brew craft whiskey. As the opening credits explain, "In Appalachia moonshining is considered by many to be a way of life. It is also illegal. Any person caught moonshining can be sentenced to prison."

Those who have casually tuned into the show have likely wondered at some point: Why do the moonshiners shake the jar? Evidently, there's a very practical reason.