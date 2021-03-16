Spencer Shemwell Has a Family of 13 — What Does He Do for a Living?

While Erica doesn't work outside of the home, she does have a full-time job as a mom of seven and step-mom of four. For Erica, though, it's not so much a job as it is like a calling. In a 2019 interview with Fox News, Erica and Spencer shared their joy in getting to raise their children together with their late spouses watching over them.

"I almost get teary at the end of every day that we get to do this together," Erica said, of taking care of her children and Spencer's at the same time. "We know Heavenly Father will provide what we need. It will be a fun journey."

While Erica and Spencer haven't had any children together, their hands are likely full with the brood they share now.