'The Blended Bunch' Tells the Curious Tale of Two Widowed Parents and Their 11 Kids

As Erica explains in a promo , she and her late husband, Tony, wanted a big family. They first met at Brigham Young University, and they got married in 2007. They welcomed their first son, Landon, in April 2008. He was followed by 11-year-old Emma, 10-year-old Lily, and 9-year-old Sophie. They also share 7-year-old Tanner, 5-year-old Amelia, and 4-year-old Caleb.

"We were married for 10 years, and Tony was an excellent dad. He loved to [wrestle] with the kids, he loved to snuggle with his little princess girls. He was amazing to have as a partner by my side. We wanted a big family, we ended up having seven children together in less than 10 years," Erica said in the promo.

"Tony just barely turned 23 when he found out he had a brain tumor," she went on to add. "He wanted to do anything in his power to live as long as he could for the kids."