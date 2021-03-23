Quinn Kendall Is "Skeptical" of His Brother-in-Law, Spencer Shemwell, on 'The Blended Bunch'

After their first spouses died, the remodeling professional and Erica were introduced on a widow/widower social media group. They met in person, began dating, and got married within a year. Some have viewed this timeline as a fairytale love story while others, including Erica's own brother Quinn Kendall, are concerned by how quickly things have moved.

Though The Blended Bunch only debuted on TLC on March 16, fans have already taken to married pair Erica and Spencer Shemwell and their 11 kids.

The overly cautious brother has polarized viewers, and he's set to cause a bit more drama on the show as it continues.

In addition to dealing with kids who don't get along and facing the growing pains that come along with combining families, Erica and Spencer haven't exactly gotten a blessing from her beloved sibling.

Quinn Kendall is Erica's "protective" older brother on 'The Blended Bunch.'

When Erica became a widow, she was alone with her seven kids in Utah. Her parents ultimately decided to move to the area to help out, and her two siblings soon followed. As the show filmed, the entire Kendall family resided near Erica, Spencer, and their brood of 11 kids. Though they could be a big help when it came to the kids, not all of them were happy with the current Shemwell arrangement.

Erica's siblings, younger sister Alexis and older brother Quinn Kendall, appeared on the series premiere of The Blended Bunch. While Alexis is quite far apart in age from her siblings, Quinn shared that he's often taken on a "protective" role when it comes to Erica. "Knowing that Erica was here, that she had seven kids at the time, didn't have a. husband, I wanted to come here because I was concerned that they wouldn't be OK," Quinn explained about his motivation to move to Utah.

When his sister embarked on a relationship with Spencer, Quinn was initially happy. But, he was disappointed when he found out that Spencer also had kids of his own. "So, when Spencer came into Erica's life, I was pretty thrilled and excited just simply because she needed that help. She needed that love," Quinn explained on the show. "Then we found out that he was also bringing four more kids into the picture. Let's be honest, Erica ain't got no time for four more kids in her life."

Source: TLC

He then felt like his sister rushed into a marriage, and that Spencer was looking for someone to take care of his kids. "When Erica and Spencer started dating each other, and got engaged and basically married in no time at all, I was shocked. I was upset. I was not really excited. You [Erica] have seven kids, you [Spencer] have four kids, why on Earth would you think that could even work?" Quinn shared on the debut episode of the show.

He later admitted that his sister oftentimes brushes her issues aside for the sake of her husband and kids. Quinn thinks that this could be a recipe for disaster. "What I'm concerned about is that Spencer, he has a new business," Quinn shared, referring to his Hive Remodeling venture. "She has 11 kids. I mean, she's doing everything, while he's doing his own thing."

Outside of his potentially divisive role on the show, not much is known about his life. His Instagram account is set to private. Quinn does wear a wedding ring on The Blended Bunch, but viewers have yet to meet his spouse. According to his LinkedIn, Quinn works as a Commercial and SMB Account Executive at UserIQ. He started at the company in November of 2020.

Source: TLC

