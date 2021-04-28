Meet 'The Blended Bunch' Star Quinn Kendall's Wife Jen and His Adorable Son Easton

Siblings are like car insurance — you don’t really want them, but it’s great to have them in case of an emergency and this is especially true when it comes to Erica Shemwell and her brother, Quinn Kendall.

After the death of Erica’s husband, Tony, Quinn and the rest of Erica’s immediate family moved to Utah to help with the kids, but Quinn’s relationship with Erica’s new husband, Spencer Shemwell, has caused a lot of tension between him and his sister.