'The Blended Bunch' Star Erica Shemwell Is Thinking About Having Another Baby

Erica's brother, Quinn Kendall, had an in-depth conversation with Erica in Episode 5 of the show after he caught wind of her latest plans — which involve having another baby. So, is Erica pregnant?

Season 1 of The Blended Bunch offers a rare glimpse into the everyday life of Erica and Spencer Shemwell , a Utah-based couple who is raising 11 kids from their previous relationships together.

"This idea of having another baby between each other, it frightens me. It terrifies me. It makes me want to vomit to think that they are even thinking about it. Erica, being a mom of 11 children and being pregnant is on another level. Like, 'You're crazy,'" Quinn said in a confessional.

In a conversation captured on Episode 5, Erica's brother, Quinn Kendall , tried to provide an alternate perspective, hinting that Erica might be making a rushed decision.

Erica has been vocal about her desire to have a big family . In a previous episode of The Blended Bunch, she mentioned that she and ex-husband Tony were always intent on creating a lively home. There's a chance that her latest conversations with Spencer were born out of a similar desire, as they may have started thinking about having kids of their own. Erica has yet to announce that she is pregnant, however.

Erica and Spencer are raising 11 children together.

Erica and Spencer are raising Landon, Emma, Lily, Sophie, Tanner, Amelia, Caleb, Brayden, Harper, Avery, and Bexley together. Starting a new life as a blended family didn't come without its challenges. Spencer moved from Virginia to Utah with his four kids — Brayden, Harper, Avery, and Bexley — but Erica and Spencer were able to lead by example and prove that it's possible to make it work.

As a previous episode of The Blended Bunch revealed, Erica and Spencer also gave some thought to adopting each other's kids, a legal step that would make routine tasks such as visiting the doctor's office a lot less complicated. The idea was met with mixed responses, however. Take Quinn, for instance, who warned the couple that it might have a great impact on the kids, some of whom could interpret it as a sign that their deceased parent's legacy is being erased for good.

"If I were one of the kids, I wouldn't want to be adopted. I'm happy to live with them, I'm happy to have a relationship with them, but I wouldn't want to be adopted. I wouldn't want to change my last name either. Erasing Tony's last name is like you're erasing Tony's memory," he said.

As a promo reveals, Erica's parents, Dave and Paige, and sister, Alexis Isaac, were on board with the decision, emphasizing that it's bound to have more advantages than drawbacks. But Emma, one of Erica's older kids, did voice some doubt about the big step in another clip, stating that it risked taking away a part of her identity. It's uncertain whether the couple still intends to press ahead with their original plans.