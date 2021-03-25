What Happened to Michele Caputo? TLC Honors Late 'My Feet Are Killing Me' Patient

The docuseries focuses on individuals who are seeking treatment for conditions on their feet that are affecting not only their self-esteem but their health. Dr. Brad and Dr. Ebonie treat patients on My Feet Are Killing Me who are suffering from gnarly bunions, extreme growths on their feet, and so much more.

The TLC series My Feet Are Killing Me follows "patients of Dr. Brad Schaeffer and Dr. Ebonie Vincent [who] undergo surgery to have their feet radically transformed and their lives changed forever."

However, viewers were left saddened following Episode 9 of Season 2 when TLC paid tribute to Dr. Brad's patient Michele Caputo . So, what happened to the former patient? Keep reading to find out more.

Due to the show's popularity, My Feet Are Killing Me was greenlit by TLC for Season 2. So far, audiences have seen some wild feet and many success stories.

What happened to Michele Caputo from TLC's 'My Feet Are Killing Me'?

During the Season 2 episode of My Feet Are Killing Me, audiences were introduced to Caputo, who had signed up to get her hammer toe fixed. She explained to Dr. Brad that the bony bump has caused her pain since she was 4 years old, adding, "It feels ugly." Caputo explained that she simply wanted to be comfortable dressing up and painting her toenails without having to worry about people judging her feet.

Following Caputo's episode, TLC paid tribute to My Feet Are Killing Me patient. At this time, there are no public details about how Caputo died. On Nov. 23, 2020, Caputo's son Nick created a GoFundMe page to help pay for his mom's cremation expenses.

"Hey this is Nick Michele’s son. I am still in shock, this all happened unexpectedly. I’ve been calling my mom's life insurance policy’s all morning and it turns out there’s not much left. If anyone can donate even a dollar helps. It would be very much appreciated. If you can’t donate then please just share it around. Thank you [sic]," the GoFundMe page states. Currently, $3,245 has been raised in Caputo's honor.

Fans of the TLC series also paid tribute to Caputo by tweeting about the news following the March episode. "I can’t believe that Michele Caputo passed away especially after she was so happy with her surgery and pain-free. So sad. #MyFeetAreKillingMe," one person wrote. Another commented, "Ohhh no [sad face]. My heart goes out to Ms. Caputo’s family [sad face]. #MYFeetAreKillingMe."