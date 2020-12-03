Dr. Emma McMullen Isn't Afraid of Pus, Boils, or Cysts on 'When Skin Goes Wrong'

Those who find the extractions and transformations satisfying on Dr. Pimple Popper and My Feet Are Killing Me will likely also be interested in watching TLC's latest extreme reality series, When Skin Goes Wrong.

The show follows four dermatologists who are based in the U.K. as they take on complicated skin cases with desperate clients. From cyst removals to boils to abscesses, the doctors featured on the series have an obsession with pus and with helping patients love the skin that they're in.