Whitney Was Devastated After Losing Her Engagement Ring — Did She Ever Find It?

When Whitney Thore and Chase Severino got engaged during a trip to Paris, fans of My Big Fat Fabulous Life were thrilled that she was finally getting her fairytale ending. Season 8 of the TLC series, however, shows the couple facing some major hurdles in their relationship.

And to top it all off, the No BS Fitness owner ended up losing her engagement ring at a beach.

During the episode titled Slipping Through My Fingers (which aired on Nov. 24), Whitney and Chase were walking along a beach together when she went to wash mud off her hands in the water. Somehow, her engagement ring slipped off in the process.

Chase proposed to Whitney in Paris in October 2019.

Somehow, Chase and Whitney were able to keep the news of their engagement from their fans for a whole two months after Chase's proposal. "Chase and I got engaged on October 9 in Paris and I’m quite possibly the happiest woman alive," Whitney captioned a December Instagram post. "It has been REAL hard to keep this a secret! ... Can’t wait to share this with y’all!" she wrote on Instagram.

Not long after she posted about her engagement, Whitney followed up on Instagram with, "The ring is exactly what I wanted: yellow sapphire, diamonds, and white gold."

But based on how quickly the expensive piece of jewelry was washed away by the waves when they were on the beach that day (and considering they hadn't found it by the end of that episode), we're assuming it has never been recovered. But who knows? Kim Kardashian's diamond earring was found when she lost it after Chris Humphries tossed her into the ocean. So maybe there's still hope!

