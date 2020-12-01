Whitney Was Devastated After Losing Her Engagement Ring — Did She Ever Find It?By Michelle Stein
When Whitney Thore and Chase Severino got engaged during a trip to Paris, fans of My Big Fat Fabulous Life were thrilled that she was finally getting her fairytale ending. Season 8 of the TLC series, however, shows the couple facing some major hurdles in their relationship.
And to top it all off, the No BS Fitness owner ended up losing her engagement ring at a beach.
But did Whitney ever end up finding her ring?
During the episode titled Slipping Through My Fingers (which aired on Nov. 24), Whitney and Chase were walking along a beach together when she went to wash mud off her hands in the water. Somehow, her engagement ring slipped off in the process.
Chase proposed to Whitney in Paris in October 2019.
Somehow, Chase and Whitney were able to keep the news of their engagement from their fans for a whole two months after Chase's proposal.
"Chase and I got engaged on October 9 in Paris and I’m quite possibly the happiest woman alive," Whitney captioned a December Instagram post. "It has been REAL hard to keep this a secret! ... Can’t wait to share this with y’all!" she wrote on Instagram.
Not long after she posted about her engagement, Whitney followed up on Instagram with, "The ring is exactly what I wanted: yellow sapphire, diamonds, and white gold."
But based on how quickly the expensive piece of jewelry was washed away by the waves when they were on the beach that day (and considering they hadn't found it by the end of that episode), we're assuming it has never been recovered.
But who knows? Kim Kardashian's diamond earring was found when she lost it after Chris Humphries tossed her into the ocean. So maybe there's still hope!
How much did Whitney Thore's ring cost?
It's difficult to say how much Whitney's engagement ring from Chase cost; there are so many details about the piece of jewelry that the MBFFL star never publicly shared.
Considering Chase has an estimated net worth of $1.3 million, though, we're willing to bet he paid a pretty penny for Whitney's stunning ring. And as much as he tried not to appear upset about Whitney losing it at the time, he was likely cringing inside upon realizing the ring had been washed away by the sea.
Things only went downhill between Whitney and Chase from there.
Following the ring fiasco, things only got worse between the TLC couple. Whitney traveled back home with her mom Barbara — who suggested that maybe losing the ring was a sign that she and Chase weren't meant to be — and then she and Chase ended up social distancing apart amid the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the state's subsequent lockdown.
When Chase called her up one day and said he wanted to meet in person to discuss something important, Whitney declined. That's when Chase spilled the news over the phone about his infidelity and his baby on the way.
Those who have been following Whitney and Chase via social media know this prompted them to break off their engagement. Chase went on to welcome a baby girl in September 2020, and Whitney has been on a journey of emotional healing ever since.
