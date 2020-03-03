We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Instagram

Are Whitney and Buddy Still Friends on 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life'? It's Complicated

Fans of My Big Fat Fabulous Life are well aware of the fact that Whitney Way Thore's relationship with Buddy Bell is complicated — and it always has been. They've been friends for such a long time, and they've been through a lot. But now that Whitney is engaged to Chase, viewers are wondering: Are Whitney and Buddy still friends?

Before Whitney packed up and moved to Charlotte, her BFF Buddy was living with her. Although they don't see each other as often since the move — and despite the fact Buddy was not happy about her leaving him to go to the big city — it seems Whitney and Buddy have remained friendly.