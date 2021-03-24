'My Feet Are Killing Me' Star Dr. Sarah Haller Prefers to Keep Her Family Life Private

If you love the idea of diving into medical shows in your leisure time, chances are the TLC hit show My Feet Are Killing Me is on your watch list. The show does an amazing job of giving viewers insight into the many illnesses that can come from foot issues. And while this show is the first to explore the wonders of podiatry, it has captivated audiences nationwide.

One of the star doctors on the show, Dr. Sarah Haller, has become a fan-favorite on the series. Not only is Sarah great at what she does, but fans also love how she works well with her friend to help nervous patients get through their procedures.

So naturally, fans are interested in learning more about her. And of course, viewers are interested in learning more about her family life — in particular — if she’s married.

Keep reading to get the lowdown on Dr. Sarah’s family life.