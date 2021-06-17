The 'Property Brothers' Are Private About Their Personal Lives, But They're Happily Coupled Up

The 'Property Brothers' Are Private About Their Personal Lives, But They're Happily Coupled UpBy Tatayana Yomary
If you have a deep affinity for home renovation and remodeling shows, you likely have Property Brothers saved on your DVR. Hosted by twin brothers John and Andrew Scott, the duo is responsible for helping families find, buy, and remodel their dream homes. And since these twins are so charismatic and lovable, viewers and prospective homebuyers alike have fallen in love with them.
While the show is centered around home renovation, family has also become a hot topic. And while the brothers tend to share some details of their family backgrounds, fans have become intrigued to learn more — especially since viewers discovered that Jonathan was married before. So, who are the Property Brothers married to now? Read on to get some answers.
Jonathan Scott was married to Kelsy Ully before 'Property Brothers' premiered, but is now coupled up with Zooey Deschanel.
It makes perfect sense why some reality stars are partial to keeping their family and their relationships out of the public eye. Aside from the obvious, sometimes things may not be in the best place, and that was the case for Jonathan and his first wife.
Cheat Sheet reports that Jonathan was married to a woman named Kelsy Ully before Property Brothers became a thing. The couple jumped the broom in 2007, filed for separation in 2010, and were divorced in 2013.
The site shares that the couple dated for five years, but things took a turn after they rushed their marriage. In Jonathan and Drew’s memoir, It Takes Two: Our Story, Jonathan shared why his marriage went south. And it was due to Ully’s job as a waitress/model.
Bouncing back from divorce can be hard, but Jonathan was able to do so and seems very much smitten with his new lady: Zooey Deschanel. After apparently meeting one another while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke, sparks flew between the two. And it didn't take long for the pair to become a couple.
Drew is happily married to his longtime wife, Linda Phan.
Per The Net Line, Drew and Linda first met in 2010 during Toronto Fashion Week. The two quickly started seeing one another and Linda switched careers and worked for the brothers’ production company.
Things between the couple have been smooth-sailing since meeting and in 2016, Drew decided that it was time to pop the question. People reports that the pair tied the knot in 2018 with a lavish ceremony in Italy.
“We are still floating on clouds. … Today couldn’t have been more magical,” the couple told People. “Surrounded by so many loved ones in such a beautiful place was unreal. We are very, very lucky. Friends, family, amazing food, blue skies, and being even more in love than ever before — what more could we ask for?”
Since their magical ceremony, the couple has been even more in love with each other. While the couple does not have kids yet, they told People that they certainly plan on having them very soon.
“Well, I’m not saying we have one ready to go, but hopefully soon!" Jonathan told the publication. “I think very soon you’ll see us announcing to the world.”
It's great to see both brothers happy and in love.