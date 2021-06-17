The 'Property Brothers' Are Private About Their Personal Lives, But They're Happily Coupled Up

Per The Net Line , Drew and Linda first met in 2010 during Toronto Fashion Week. The two quickly started seeing one another and Linda switched careers and worked for the brothers’ production company.

Things between the couple have been smooth-sailing since meeting and in 2016, Drew decided that it was time to pop the question. People reports that the pair tied the knot in 2018 with a lavish ceremony in Italy.

“We are still floating on clouds. … Today couldn’t have been more magical,” the couple told People. “Surrounded by so many loved ones in such a beautiful place was unreal. We are very, very lucky. Friends, family, amazing food, blue skies, and being even more in love than ever before — what more could we ask for?”

Since their magical ceremony, the couple has been even more in love with each other. While the couple does not have kids yet, they told People that they certainly plan on having them very soon.

“Well, I’m not saying we have one ready to go, but hopefully soon!" Jonathan told the publication. “I think very soon you’ll see us announcing to the world.”

It's great to see both brothers happy and in love.