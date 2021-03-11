The 'Property Brothers' May Do a Lot Less Work Than You See on Camera

The 'Property Brothers' May Do a Lot Less Work Than You See on CameraBy Chrissy Bobic
Mar. 11 2021, Published 2:18 p.m. ET
Twin brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott have hosted HGTV's Property Brothers since 2011, and they have always managed to give dream homes to their clients. After a March 2021 lawsuit was filed against them that claimed poor workmanship on a renovation, however, many are questioning a lot of aspects of the show.
Some viewers are wondering how much of the physical work the brothers actually do, while others are curious about how many other potentially less-than-great jobs Jonathan and Drew were behind on the show.
On Property Brothers, you never see Jonathan or Drew doing much other than hammer a few nails or use a few power tools. That doesn't mean they don't do anything, but there are some questions now arising.
Do the 'Property Brothers' actually do the work themselves?
Property Brothers was originally marketed as a series featuring a twin duo, wherein one of the brothers is a realtor and the other is a contractor who could physically get the job done. And, once upon a time, Jonathan may have been the one to do a lot of the heavy lifting. But these days, the brothers and their production company employ local contractors to help renovate homes for the show.
In that regard, Jonathan and Drew's job in helping couples get their dream homes isn't too in-depth. They do help people figure out what they want and how to get it, but they aren't part of the construction teams who actually come in to tear down walls and physically make the changes that they designed.
The 'Property Brothers' lawsuit could have lasting repercussions on their show.
The lawsuit, filed by Las Vegas couple Mindy and Paul King, claims the brothers' work on their home wasn't finished and that wires were left exposed, while cabinet paint had begun peeling off soon after the renovations. Mindy King told Las Vegas news station KTNV, "They just come in and they bring a Sharpie or spray paint and try to make things look pretty, but they don't."
While the lawsuit doesn't mention Jonathan or Drew and instead targets the local construction business and Property Brothers production company Cineflix, it could have a negative impact on the show.
In a statement to KTNV, the Scott brothers' attorney said: "The Kings have rejected Cineflix (Property Brothers 7) Inc.'s and Villa's reasonable attempts to remedy the remaining punch list items in the Kings' home" and alleged that the couple is only after a "substantial monetary settlement."
Does 'Property Brothers' pay for the home renovations?
Like most home renovation shows, Property Brothers doesn't foot the bill for all of the renovations. However, Jonathan and Drew do put a lot of their own money into furnishings and other details that clients on the show are getting.
In 2017, Jonathan said in a Facebook Live event that, "They'd never be able to get it for that price if it wasn't for the show."
For some, it's a worthy gamble to appear on the show and potentially get their perfect home with all of the fixings.