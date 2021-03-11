The 'Property Brothers' May Do a Lot Less Work Than You See on Camera

Twin brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott have hosted HGTV's Property Brothers since 2011, and they have always managed to give dream homes to their clients. After a March 2021 lawsuit was filed against them that claimed poor workmanship on a renovation, however, many are questioning a lot of aspects of the show.

Some viewers are wondering how much of the physical work the brothers actually do, while others are curious about how many other potentially less-than-great jobs Jonathan and Drew were behind on the show.