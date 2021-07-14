Is HGTV's 'Property Brothers' Legit? A Viral TikTok Video Claims It Isn't

It's important to note that the allegations against Property Brothers are not confirmed to be true and there has been no word on how accurate any of the claims are. The TikTok video in question does paint a picture of what one couple is saying happened, even if there is no proof of their claims just yet.

In the video, the user alleges that a couple, Paul and Mindy King, no longer feel safe in their home because of what was done to their home when they agreed to be on Property Brothers.

She explains in the video that the couple invested more than $200,000 to have their dream home renovated (though in truth it was closer to $193,000), only to be left with cosmetic issues, plus gas hookups and electric wiring that are allegedly not up to code.