Season 5 of 'Property Brothers: Forever Home' Was Filmed in and Around Los Angeles

Season 5 of 'Property Brothers: Forever Home' Was Filmed in and Around Los AngelesBy Leila Kozma
Jul. 7 2021, Published 12:20 p.m. ET
For each episode of Property Brothers: Forever Home, Drew and Jonathan Scott set out to achieve the near-impossible and design an interior that perfectly caters to the homeowners' every need.
Season 1 of the show premiered in May 2019, and it became an instant hit among viewers eager to pick up a few nifty tricks on interior design and home decor. Where was Season 5 of Property Brothers: Forever Home filmed? Here's what you should know about the filming locations.
So, where was Season 5 of 'Property Brothers: Forever Home' filmed?
Drew and Jonathan got famous as business-savvy realtors and designers who help homeowners add extra value to their properties. Unlike shows like Buying and Selling, Property Brothers: Forever Home sees the duo orchestrate home refurbishments for individuals and families who can see themselves living at the same property for time to come.
In each episode of Property Brothers: Forever Home, they aim to build people their dream homes. So, where was Season 5 filmed?
The newest episodes of Property Brothers: Forever Home were filmed in Los Angeles, per Variety. Previous episodes of the show were shot around the U.S. and beyond. According to The Scott Brothers, several Season 1 episodes were shot in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Season 4 was reportedly filmed in the Greater Toronto area in Canada.
Season 5 of 'Property Brothers: Forever Home' features a Los Angeles bungalow, among others.
Season 5 predominantly focuses on Los Angeles-based couples and families whose house could do with a tiny bit of sprucing up. Take, for instance, Season 5 Episode 1, which saw Drew and Jonathan help high school sweethearts Jen and Alex turn their six-bedroom home built in the 1940s into a place that's functional and staggeringly beautiful.
The brothers opened up the space. What's more, they carefully studied the basics of Scandinavian design to transform it into a home with a modern feel.
Josefina, a Los Angeles-based homeowner and musician, reached out to the brothers because she wanted a gathering place for her entire family, including her sister, Sofia, who uses a wheelchair. The brothers transformed the kitchen and the living, dining, and music rooms, paying extra attention to the uneven floors and the busy layout.
Jonathan and Drew also helped Florence and Humberto, who have lived in a bungalow in Los Angeles for around 20 years. The brothers aimed to create a space that ticks all the boxes, creating a slick and stylish environment that adheres to the rules of Feng shui.
Property Brothers: Forever Home has garnered a great deal of acclaim since its premiere in 2019, with many viewers taking to Twitter to express their appreciation for the show.
"Property Brothers Forever Home on @hgtv makes me so happy. Such a sweet concept. These designs are gorgeous!" tweeted @Kiki_Quiles.
Catch new episodes of Property Brothers: Forever Home every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on HGTV.