Season 5 of 'Property Brothers: Forever Home' Was Filmed in and Around Los Angeles

For each episode of Property Brothers: Forever Home, Drew and Jonathan Scott set out to achieve the near-impossible and design an interior that perfectly caters to the homeowners' every need.

Season 1 of the show premiered in May 2019, and it became an instant hit among viewers eager to pick up a few nifty tricks on interior design and home decor. Where was Season 5 of Property Brothers: Forever Home filmed? Here's what you should know about the filming locations.